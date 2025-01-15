Honda launches 2025 Dio in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated Dio. The scooter is offered at a starting price of Rs 74,930 (ex-showroom). The scooter is available in two variants: STD and DLX, with the DLX priced at Rs 85,648 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Dio began at Honda’s authorized dealerships across India, and deliveries are expected to start later this month.

The 2025 Dio is powered by the 110cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which is now updated to meet OBD2B emission norms. It delivers output of 7.8 bhp and 9.03 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. The idle start/stop system continues to offer improved fuel efficiency though Honda hasn’t disclosed exact mileage figures yet.

The new model introduces a 4.2-inch TFT digital display, offering essential information like mileage, trip meters, an Eco indicator, and distance-to-empty. Additional updates include a USB-C charging port and halogen headlamps and taillamps. Alloy wheels are offered exclusively with the top-end DLX variant.

Buyers can choose from five color options: Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black + Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.