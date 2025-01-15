Six Dead, Hundreds Injured by Kite Strings in Gujarat’s Uttarayan Festival

Six people have tragically died and hundreds have been injured during Gujarat’s Uttarayan festival on January 14th, with kite strings causing most of the fatalities. The sharp, glass-coated strings, notorious for slashing throats, led to numerous injuries, especially to bikers and pedestrians. Emergency services were overwhelmed, with 4,256 calls to the 108 helpline by 9 PM. The festival, celebrated with fervor across the state, has seen a rise in such injuries in recent years, with multiple deaths reported from cities like Rajkot, Surendranagar, and Vadodara.

In Rajkot, a biker died when a kite string severed his throat, while in Surendranagar’s Odu village, Ishwarbhai Thakor succumbed to similar injuries. In another heartbreaking incident, a 5-year-old child, Kunal from Halol, lost his life when a kite string slit his throat while riding with his father. A woman in Kadi was electrocuted while trying to remove a kite string tangled in an electric wire, and her brother died attempting to save her. A man in Mehsana died after being struck by a rope while riding his bike. Six throat-slitting incidents were reported in Vadodara alone.

Alongside human casualties, animal and bird injuries have also surged, with over 1,400 calls made to the Karuna Animal Ambulance service for help. The emergency response services, including the 108 ambulance team, were prepared for an uptick in incidents, managing a significant rise in emergency calls. The festival, traditionally marked by kite flying, continues to pose significant risks, with authorities working to handle the overwhelming number of cases.