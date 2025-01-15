Southern Railway to operate run one-way special train from Thiruvananthapuram to this city: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced the operation of a special one-way train from Thiruvananthapuram. This special train was announced to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic. The train, designated as Train No. 06079, will run from Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) to Renigunta on January 15.

The Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Renigunta One Way Express Special will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 03.55 hrs on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. It will reach Renigunta at 23.30 hrs the same day, ensuring a swift journey for those traveling for the festive season. This special service will be available for one day only.

Composition of special train:

4 AC Three-Tier Coaches

7 AC Three-Tier Economy Coaches

1 Sleeper Class Coach

4 General Second Class Coaches

2 Luggage Cum Brake Vans

Timings and Stoppages:

Train No. 06079 will make several key stops along the route. Here is the schedule of the train’s timings (in hours):

Thiruvananthapuram North: 03.55 hrs (Wednesday)

Kolom: 05.00/05.05 hrs

Chengannur: 06.00/06.10 hrs

Thiruvalla: 06.20/06.25 hrs

Kottayam: 06.45/06.55 hrs

Emakulam Town: 08.00/08.05 hrs

Thrissur: 09.00/09.03 hrs

Palakkad: 10.50/11.00 hrs

Podanur: 12.28/12.30 hrs

Tiruppur: 13.18/13.20 hrs

Erode: 14.10/14.20 hrs

Salem: 15.22/15.25 hrs

Jolarpettai: 17.55/18.00 hrs

Katpadi: 19.40/19.50 hrs

Renigunta: 23.30 hrs (Wednesday)