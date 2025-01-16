Ampere launches new variant of Magnus electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Ampere introduced new variant of Magnus electric scooter in India. Ampere Magnus Neo has been offered at a starting price of Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom). It replaces the EX variant in the brand’s EV lineup.

The Ampere Magnus Neo comes with a slightly bigger 2.3 kWh battery pack which offers a range of 100 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged in 5 to 6 hours using a 7.4 A charger. The charger is a portable unit and can be moved depending on the user’s convenience. The electric scooter weighs 150 kg and is capable of achieving a top speed of 65 kmph.

The Ampere Magnus Neo gets a fully digital instrument cluster which opens doors to connectivity features. It also gets safety features like Find My Scooter, Live Tracking, Anti-theft alarm, and two alerts. The EV is also equipped with a USB charging port for the rider’s convenience.

The brand is offering five paint scheme options including black, blue, red, white, and grey. Additionally, the brand intends to attract consumers by offering a battery warranty of 5 year or 75,000 km.