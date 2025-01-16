Honda launches CB650R and the CBR650R in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycles India has re-launched Honda CB650R and the CBR650R middleweight motorcycles . The neo-retro naked CB650R is priced at Rs. 9.20 lakh while the middleweight supersport CBR650R is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Bookings for both motorcycles have begun as well, with deliveries slated to start in February 2025. The CB650R and the CBR650R will be retailed from Honda’s BigWing showrooms.

Both motorcycles get the same 649 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that makes 93 hp at 12,000 rpm along with 63 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch.

The CB650R gets new extensions on the tank. Both models get an updated rear section as well. The CBR650R is available in two colours – Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic. The CB650R is offered in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Along with full LED lighting, both 650 cc bikes get a new 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, Honda RoadSync app compatibility and electronics like ABS and Honda Selectable Traction Control (HSTC). Both motorcycles get 41 mm separate function big-piston forks up front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Up front, the bikes get twin 310 mm discs and a 240 mm disc at the rear.