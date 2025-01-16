Nubia launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Nubia launched its The latest clamshell foldable phone in Japan. The smartphone named ‘Nubia Flip 2’ comes as a successor to last year’s Nubia Flip 5G. The Nubia Flip 2 is priced at JPY 64,080 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in Japan. It is available in Black, Blue and White colour options. Nubia is yet to confirm the availability details of the new flip phone in other global markets.

Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Nubia Flip 2 runs on Andorid 14 and features a 6.9-inch foldable full-HD+ (1,188 x 2,790 pixels) display. The handset boasts a 3-inch cover display with 422×682 pixel resolution that allows users to quickly launch apps. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The predecessor, in contrast, has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and it arrived in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Also Read: Honda launches CB650R and the CBR650R in India: Price, Features

The Nubia Flip 2 features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The Nubia Flip 2 has Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi connectivity. It supports face recognition feature and has side side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset has an IPX2-rated build for water resistance and an IP4X dustproof build.The Nubia Flip 2 houses a 4,300mAh battery.