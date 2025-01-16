Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G were launched in India on Thursday. Realme 14 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Jaipur Pink, Pearl White, and Suede Grey finishes. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs.29,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, and an 8GB+256GB costs Rs. 31,999. A 12GB+256GB storage model will be available for Rs. 34,999. It will be sold in Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey colourways.

Customers can avail discounts of up to Rs. 4,000, using eligible bank card discounts on these handsets. Pre-booking for the Realme 14 Pro series has commenced, and the smartphones will go on sale starting January 23, at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Realme’s online store, and offline retail channels.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme 14 Pro+ runs on Android 15 based on Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K(1,272×2,800 pixels) AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and 1500nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme 14 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX896 ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor periscope camera with OIS support with up to 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the new Realme 14 Pro+ include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It has IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.The Realme 14 Pro+ packs a 6,000mAh Titan battery with 80W wired fast-charging support.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro 5G has the same SIM, software, and water resistance rating, as the Realme 14 Pro+ model. The vanilla model features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, and it has 8GB of RAM, along with up to 256GB of storage.

The standard Realme 14 Pro 5G has a single 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 rear camera with OIS. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Sensors and connectivity options on the Realme 14 Pro 5G are nearly identical to the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G model. It has dual speakers with Hi-Res certification. It also boasts the IP66+IP68+IP69 rating and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme 14 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.