Air India Express announces new domestic flight services: Details

Jan 17, 2025, 05:43 pm IST

Mumbai: Air India Express  started operations from Patna in Bihar. The low-budget air  carrier launched daily flights to Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad from Patna.

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, is undergoing rapid network expansion, supported by its growing fleet, which is nearing the 100-aircraft milestone. The airline recently added Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Sri Vijay Puram (Port Blair) and Jammu to its domestic network, and international destinations like Bangkok and Phuket.

 

