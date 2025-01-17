Air India to operate daily flights connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: The flag carrier of India, Air India has announced new daily flights between Delhi and Bhuj . The flight service will start from 1st February 2025.

The flights will be operated using the airline’s A320 aircraft, adding to its existing daily service between Mumbai and Bhuj. This new route offers passengers in Bhuj a convenient one-stop connection via Delhi to major destinations across India, as well as North America, the UK, and Southeast Asia.

Flight Schedule:

Flight No: AI2479

Route: Delhi to Bhuj

Departure: 15:00

Arrival: 16:55

Flight No: AI2480

Route: Bhuj to Delhi

Departure: 17:30

Arrival: 19:35

Flights are now available for booking on Air India’s official website (www.airindia.com), mobile app, and through travel agents.