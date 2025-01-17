Architect Reviews Sites for Manmohan Singh Memorial at Smriti Sthal

The Central government has initiated plans to construct a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Rashtriya Smriti complex near Rajghat, which serves as a commemorative site for past presidents, vice-presidents, and prime ministers. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) architect inspected two identified land parcels on Tuesday for site mapping. Discussions about design and cost estimates were later held in the ministry of housing and urban affairs, though no final decisions have been made. Approval from Dr. Singh’s family is awaited to move forward.

The proposed memorial will be located on two adjacent plots of approximately 10,000 square feet, near the existing memorials of former leaders like Zail Singh, Shankar Dayal Sharma, and PV Narasimha Rao. Following approval from Dr. Singh’s family, the land will be allotted to a trust established in his name, which will fund the construction. The CPWD will oversee the building process, adhering to the standard design used for other memorials within the complex.

Dr. Singh’s cenotaph is expected to follow the established design of Rashtriya Smriti complex memorials. This includes a square plot surrounded by 2-foot-high sandstone-latticed screens and a 5×5 black granite platform at its center. This design aligns with most existing memorials in the complex, with the exception of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Samadhi, which follows a unique structure.