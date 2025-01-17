BSF Facilitates Couriers for Soldiers

The BSF has introduced innovative measures to prevent Punjab’s border youth from becoming drug couriers, offering paramilitary and armed forces training to inspire them toward soldiering instead. Focused on districts like Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Taran Taran, and Ferozepur, which face issues from cross-border drug smuggling via drones, the initiative aims to reform vulnerable youth. The program includes fitness and mental strength evaluations, with several hundred candidates already selected for pre-recruitment training. The BSF also plans a marathon from Amritsar to Attari, expecting around 700 participants, with motorcycles as prizes to further motivate the youth.

To strengthen community ties and boost employment opportunities, the BSF has set up vocational training centers offering courses in tailoring, carpentry, mobile repair, and more, with many trainees securing jobs. English coaching classes have also been established in Taran Taran to help youth prepare for competitive exams and higher studies. Additionally, artisans in the region receive toolkits to enhance their livelihoods, while the BSF has established Ankur Primary Schools in remote areas with poor educational infrastructure under the BSF Wives Welfare Association. These efforts aim to uplift border communities and guide youth toward positive paths.

Inspector General of BSF Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele, emphasized the initiatives as a response to the challenges faced by border residents due to their geographical and socio-political conditions. The BSF’s efforts to reduce drug smuggling have also yielded results, with the seizure of 270 drones and 254 kg of heroin in 2023, marking a significant increase from previous years. These combined initiatives underline the BSF’s commitment to empowering border youth and curbing the drug menace.