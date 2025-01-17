DJI launches all-in-one vlog camera drone: Details

Mumbai: DJI launched its newest all-in-one vlog camera drone named ‘DJI Flip’. DJI Flip pricing starts at $439 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The company is also bundling accessories with the drone. The DJI Flip with RC 2 Remote Controller costs $639 (roughly Rs. 55,000) while the DJI Flip Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) is priced at $779 (roughly Rs. 67,000).

The all-in-one vlog drone is available for purchase from the official DJI online store along with authorised retail partners, with shipping already having commenced.

DJI Flip is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with Dual Native ISO Fusion, f/1.7 aperture, and 2.4 micron 4-in-1 pixels. It can capture 48-megapixel still photos and those with up to 4x zoom. The drone’s SmartPhoto feature combines HDR imaging, scene recognition, and more to create vibrant images. It is also capable of recording videos in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) along with slow-motion recording at 4K 100fps and 10-bit D-Log M colour mode.

Also Read: Air India to operate daily flights connecting these cities: Details

The 4:3 CMOS sensor enables the drone to maintain a 2.7K resolution even with vertical crops, making it optimal for smartphone and social media viewing. The DJI Flip’s AI Subject Tracking feature follows the subject and keeps them in focus, even during activities such as cycling, skateboarding or hiking. It has six different shooting modes — Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, Helix, and Boomerang.

The drone’s MasterShots feature can automatically execute diverse camera movements, shoot multiple clips and edit them with music, cuts, and effects to output cinematic footage. Meanwhile, operators can choose from Free, Circle, Course Lock, and Waypoint hyperlapse options to capture time lapse footage at up to 4K horizontally or 2.7K vertically. It also offers support for the FocusTrack suite with ActiveTrack 4.0, Spotlight 2.0, and Point of Interest 3.0 tools which aid in storytelling, according to the company. Using DJI Flip, users can shoot 180-degree, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramic photos.

The DJI Flip is equipped with 3D Infrared Sensing System which supports automatic braking. It can offer up to 31 minutes of flight time on a single charge. This drone can be operated without a remote control. However, the company claims that it can also be paired with the DJI Fly app, DJI RC-N3, and RC 2 remote controllers. When paired with the latter, DJI O4 video transmission ranges to up to 13 kilometres with support for 1080p 60fps video transmission.