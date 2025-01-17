India ranks 2nd globally in future job skills readiness: QS Index

India has been ranked second, after the US, in the QS World Future Skills Index 2025, reflecting its preparedness for future in-demand job skills, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital, and green sectors. The inaugural index, released by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), assesses countries based on four indicators: Skills Fit, Academic Readiness, Future of Work, and Economic Transformation. While India ranks 25th overall, it excels in the Future of Work indicator, securing the second-highest global score. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the achievement, highlighting government efforts to empower youth with essential skills and leverage technology for innovation and enterprise.

India, alongside Mexico, has been recognized as highly ready for digital recruitment, but the report also identifies areas for improvement in higher education, industry collaboration, and employment markets. Although Indian universities perform well in QS rankings, the report underscores the need to better equip graduates with skills in digital technologies, AI, and sustainable practices. QS Vice President Matteo Quacquarelli noted India’s youthful population, rapid GDP growth, and vibrant startup culture as strengths, contrasting with challenges faced by aging societies globally.

Despite India’s achievements, the country scored low on metrics related to Future-Oriented Innovation and Sustainability, signaling a need for forward-looking solutions and sustainable practices. Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director for AMESA, emphasized that deeper integration between higher education and industry, innovation fostering, and expanded access to tertiary education across diverse regions are essential to unlocking India’s full potential as a global leader in future-ready skills.