Indian Railways cancels this Vande Bharat Express train for 50 days: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of the Vande Bharat Express service between Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK). This semi-high speed train will remain cancelled for a period of 50 days, from January 16 to March 6, 2025.
This semi-high-speed train is is operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone. The cancellation is due to necessary non-interlocking work at the Jammu yard as part of the ongoing Jammu station redevelopment project.
Currently, two Vande Bharat Express trains operate between Delhi and Katra. These are: Train number 22439/22440 (New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi); and Train number 22477/22478 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi). However, it is the service of train number 22439/22440, which runs between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, that has been cancelled for the duration mentioned.
The 22439/22440 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 655 km in approximately 8 hours and 5 minutes. This train operates daily except on Wednesdays, departing from New Delhi at 06:00 hrs and reaching Katra at 14:05 hrs. On its return journey, the train leaves Katra at 14:55 hrs and arrives in New Delhi at 23:00 hrs.
The Vande Bharat Express offers two types of seating accommodations: AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The fare for traveling in AC Chair Car is Rs 1,665, while passengers opting for the Executive Chair Car will pay Rs 3,055.
