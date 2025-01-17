IndiGo responds to viral video accusing airline of “rude behavior” after flight delay

A recent incident involving IndiGo Airlines has drawn criticism after a passenger shared his unpleasant experience on social media. Kolkata-based Ritham Bhattacharjee detailed his ordeal on LinkedIn, accompanied by a video showing an onboard argument with the crew. The flight from Chennai to Kolkata on January 6 was delayed by five hours due to adverse weather, but Bhattacharjee alleged that the airline’s handling of the delay was disappointing, with unhelpful and rude cabin crew adding to passengers’ frustration.

Bhattacharjee highlighted that the compensation offered during the delay—a packet of chips and a single cookie—was inadequate and named specific crew members for their uncooperative behavior. He criticized IndiGo for prioritizing cost-cutting over customer satisfaction, urging the airline to improve its services and staff training. The post resonated widely, prompting IndiGo to issue a public apology and address the concerns raised.

In its response, IndiGo acknowledged the passenger’s dissatisfaction and stated that the experience did not align with their service standards. The airline explained that the delay was due to weather conditions and that notifications had been sent to registered contact numbers. They also mentioned providing refreshments and serving water multiple times during the wait. The incident has sparked discussions about IndiGo’s customer service approach and the expectations of its passengers.