Lotus Cars launches two new cars in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Lotus Cars, the British manufacturer has launched two new cars in the Indian markets. The brand has launched its first electric grand tourer, the Emeya along with its mid-engined sports car called the Emira. The EV has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 2.33 crore (ex-showroom), while the performance-oriented ICE car comes at a starting price of Rs 3.22 crore (ex-showroom). This comes alongside the inauguration of the first showroom of the brand in New Delhi.

Lotus Emeya is one of the fastest electric grand tourers in the world. The EV is offered insix paint scheme options: Boreal Grey, Fireglow Orange, Solar Yellow, Akoya White, Stellar Black, and Kaimu Grey.

The version of the vehicle in the Indian market offers a 102 kWh battery pack. Offering a range of 610 km on a single charge, the battery can be charged in 14 minutes from 10 per cent to 80 per cent using a 400 kW DC charger. The electric motors used on the vehicle are tuned to produce 905 bhp of power. This power can be used to accelerate the EV from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds while the top speed is limited to 256 kmph.

The Lotus Emira is available in three iterations: Emira Turbo, Emira Turbo SE, and Emira V6. It has two engine options. The Turbo and the Turbo SE variants seek power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine sourced from AMG paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Meanwhile, the V6 gets a 3.5-litre V6 engine which can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. This unit kicks out over 405 bhp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque. Using this power, the car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds while the top-speed is limited to 290 kmph.