Nintendo unveils new video game console: Details

Mumbai: Nintendo recently unveiled new video game console named ‘ Switch 2’. Switch 2 is an updated version of Switch. The original Switch came out in 2017 and has sold over 146 million units.

Nintendo hasn’t announced all the new games for the Switch 2 yet but has teased a new Mario Kart game. It will be compatible with most games from the original Nintendo Switch, although some older games might not work perfectly. The release date for the Switch 2 is set for sometime in 2025, with more information promised on April 2, 2025.

The new Switch 2 is slightly bigger. The Joy-Con controllers now come in black with colorful accents and attach to the console using magnets. There’s also a new button on one of the controllers and a USB-C port on top of the console. The controllers can be used in a way similar to a mouse, adding a new twist to gameplay.

Another change is the redesigned kickstand, which now has a “U” shape, making it easier to use. The Switch 2’s dock, where you connect the console to your TV, has a rounder shape, and there’s a new controller grip for attaching the Joy-Cons comfortably.

One of the standout features is its larger 8.4-inch screen, which is likely an upgraded OLED display. Leaks suggest the console is powered by an ARM Cortex-A78AE processor with eight cores, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.