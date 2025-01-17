Sharon Raj murder: Greeshma, uncle convicted; sentencing tomorrow

Greeshma and her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, were convicted by the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court in the murder case of Sharon Raj, a 23-year-old radiology student. The court acquitted Greeshma’s mother, Sindhu, due to insufficient evidence, prompting dissatisfaction from Sharon’s parents, who expressed intentions to challenge the acquittal in the High Court. Sentencing for the convicted duo is scheduled for Saturday.

The crime occurred on October 14, 2022, when Sharon visited Greeshma at her residence in Kanyakumari. During the visit, Greeshma reportedly gave him an Ayurvedic drink laced with pesticide, leading to his hospitalization. Though his condition initially stabilized, it later worsened, resulting in his death from organ failure on October 25. Forensic analysis revealed Sharon had consumed an acidic substance that caused severe internal damage. Investigators also uncovered evidence of a prior poisoning attempt, indicating premeditation.

The prosecution argued that Greeshma, with help from her mother and uncle, meticulously planned the murder. While Sharon’s deathbed statement to a magistrate did not directly implicate Greeshma, testimony from his friend and father revealed he felt deceived by her. Forensic findings and expert testimony further bolstered the case, leading to the convictions.