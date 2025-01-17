Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- lost their 3-day winning streak to end the week’s last trading session in negative territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 403.24 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 76,639.58. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,203.20, down 108.60 points or 0.47 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,959 against 1,921 stocks that declined, and 141 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,021. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 87, and those that hit a 52-week low was 57. A total of 252 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 239 in the lower circuit.

29 of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Reliance Industries, BPCL, Hindalco, Hindalco, and Coal India. Top losers were Infosys, Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Wipro.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices settled with gains of 0.23 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively. Sectoral markets ended mixed, with Nifty IT, and Private Bank indices being the top laggards, ending down by over 2 per cent each. This was followed by Bank Nifty and Financial Services indices, which ended lower by over 1 per cent each. Among others, Nifty FMCG, Metal, OMCs, and Realty indices ended higher by up to 1.56 per cent.