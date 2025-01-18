5 Effective Strategies to Lower Dementia Risk ; Predicted to Double by 2060

A new study published in Nature Medicine reveals that the number of Americans expected to develop dementia is significantly higher than earlier estimates. By 2060, annual new dementia cases in the U.S. are projected to rise from 514,000 in 2020 to one million. The study, which involved over 15,000 participants, noted that nearly half of adults over the age of 55 are at risk of developing dementia. Researchers emphasized the urgent need for more education, research, and prevention efforts to support those most vulnerable.

Addressing preventable risk factors could significantly reduce dementia cases. A 2020 study in The Lancet indicated that 45% of dementia cases could potentially be prevented by managing certain modifiable risk factors, including physical inactivity, high blood pressure, hearing loss, uncontrolled diabetes, and the use of tobacco and alcohol. These factors, if left unaddressed, can significantly contribute to cognitive decline over time.

Experts suggest five effective ways to lower dementia risk. Staying physically active is crucial, with a recommendation of at least 150 minutes of weekly exercise to promote brain and overall health. Managing diabetes and blood pressure can protect against organ and vascular damage that may affect the brain. Preventing hearing loss is also critical, as it places additional strain on memory and cognitive functions. Finally, reducing or avoiding alcohol consumption and smoking can lower the risks of brain injury and dementia. These lifestyle changes can help mitigate the growing impact of dementia in the U.S.