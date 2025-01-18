Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki reveals e-Vitara in India

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki has officially revealed its first electric vehicle in India. The electric car named ‘e-Vitara’ was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The car will be launched in March in India.The e Vitara will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, with half of the production slated for export to Japan and Europe.

Built on a co-developed skateboard platform with Toyota, the e Vitara offers two battery choices: a 49kWh and a larger 61kWh pack. Both batteries use LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) ‘blade’ cells from BYD. The 49kWh variant features a 144 bhp, 189 Nm front motor, while the 61kWh version steps up to a 174 bhp, 189 Nm motor.

The bigger battery also comes with an AWD system, adding a rear-mounted 65hp motor, boosting the combined power to 184 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

Maruti is also introducing a new ‘e for Me’ strategy, which will see fast chargers set up at dealerships in the top 100 cities, a new charging app, and over 1500 EV-specific service centres across 1000 cities.

The e Vitara comes with 18-inch wheels as standard, with the AWD version getting larger 19-inch wheels. Key design features include tri-slash LED daytime running lights, front charging ports, a prominent rear wheel arch bulge, and a rear door handle mounted on the C-pillar.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves decline to $625.87 billion

The e Vitara stands 180mm above the ground and has dimensions of 4,275mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,635mm in height.

Inside, the e Vitara has a floating dual-screen setup with 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation, a flat-bottom two-spoke steering wheel, rectangular AC vents with brushed silver details, and part-fabric, part-leatherette upholstery. The e Vitara is packed with features like an electronic parking brake with auto hold, three driving modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), single-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, reclining rear seats with a 60:40 split, 7 airbags, and a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite.