Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Suzuki launches Access 125 in India: Details

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycles India launched the new Access 125 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 250. The scooter is offered at a price of Rs 81,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer also launched the updated Gixxer 250 and e-Access on the sidelines.

The all-new Access gets a 125-cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, single-overhead camshaft (SOHC), 2-valve, air-cooled engine. It generates 8.4 horsepower and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. The power has dropped by 0.3 horsepower and the torque has increased by 0.2 Nm. The new engine is compliant with OBD-2B norms and powered by Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology.

The Suzuki Access 125 now gets reprofiled LED head and tail lights. The scooter now comes with a front lock-operated external fuel lid, dual front pockets, increased under-seat storage space, and a larger fuel tank.

It gets a long and ergonomic seat, relaxed pillion rider position and aluminium footrest. The scooter also includes a passing switch, hazard switch and a brake lock on the rear left brake lever for enhanced safety.

The Bluetooth-enabled multi-function digital instrument cluster now offers added features like calendar, rain alerts, and integration with the Suzuki Ride Connect app for features like ambient weather, periodic vehicle service alerts, digital wallet, renewal alerts and fuel consumption details.

The Suzuki Access 125 has three variants: Standard, Special, and Ride Connect Edition. Five colour options are solid ice green, pearl shiny beige, metallic matte stellar blue, pearl grace white, and metallic matte black.