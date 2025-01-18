Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Suzuki unveils its first electric scooter: Details

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India has unveiled its first electric scooter for the Indian market. The electric scooter named ‘ Suzuki e-Access’ was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

The electric scooter comes with a unique design inspired by its ICE counterpart. The EV gets an LED headlamp complemented by an apron with a unique design housing the turn indicators on either side of the Suzuki badge. The sides of the scooter have a smooth minimalistic design with a long single-piece seat. It also gets raised nameplates with metallic finish with chrome S emblem. All of this is complemented by the presence of alloy wheels.

The e-scooter will be available in three dual-tone colour options – Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic MatBordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White/ Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray and Pearl Jade Green/ Metallic Mat FibroinGray. Its pricing will be announced closer to the market launch.

The electric scooter comes with a colour TFT LCD screen which enables smartphone connectivity through Suzuki Ride Connect-E App. There are three ride modes as well Eco, Ride A, and Ride B-along with a reverse mode. It also gets a multi-function switch with keyless function.

Powering the EV is a 3.07 kWh battery made of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), this battery offers a range of 95 km on a single charge. The EV uses a 4.1 kW electric motor which gives 15 Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, it has a top speed of 71 kmph. The battery can be charged charged from 0 to 100% in 6 hours and 42 minutes using a portable charger and in 2 hours 12 minutes using a fast charger.