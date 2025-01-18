BMW Motorrad launches R 1300 GS Adventure in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad has launched its flagship adventure bike, the R 1300 GS Adventure in the Indian market. The bike has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 22.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike comes with a unique design with a boxy-looking tank and a unique design for the projector headlamp complemented by a windshield. The Basic variant is available in Racing Red paintwork, Optional Styles include Triple Black is available in Blackstorm metallic paintwork, GS Trophy is available in the Racing Blue metallic paintwork and the 719 Karakorum is available in the Aurelius Green matt metallic paintwork.

The latest R 1300 GS Adventure features a 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine, delivering 145 hp at 7,750 rpm and achieving a peak torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. For the first time, BMW Motorrad will provide an optional auto shift assistant (ASA), which is a semi-automatic transmission, for the R 1300 GSA. Riders will have the choice between a manual setting and an automatic driving mode, where the motorcycle’s electronics assist with gear transitions.

The R 1300 GSA is constructed with a sheet metal frame and features an aluminum lattice tube rear subframe. It is equipped with front Evo Telelever suspension and rear Paralever suspension. Additionally, dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA) and adaptive vehicle height control are available as optional features.

The R 1300 GSA comes with cross-spoked aluminum wheels, and there is an option for lighter enduro forged wheels, which weigh 2 kg less. The front wheel measures 19 inches, while the rear wheel is 17 inches, similar to the R 1300 GS. For braking, the ADV is equipped with twin 310 mm discs at the front with four-piston radial calipers and a single 285 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper.