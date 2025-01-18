Commodity Market: Gold price decline after three days

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged lower in Kerala after three days. Gold is priced at Rs 59,480, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7435, down by Rs 15. Yesterday, gold price reached two-month high by surging Rs 480 per 8 gram. In last three days, gold price gained by Rs 960 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8145.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 650. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7468.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 600. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.54%, while over the last month, the change stands at -3.69%. The current price of silver in India is 99700 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts settled flat on Friday at Rs 79,160/10 gram, which is down by 0.08% or Rs 66. Silver March futures contracts ended at Rs 95,525/kg, down by 0.3% or Rs 278. Gold prices have surged by Rs 700/10 grams in this week so far while silver prices traded flat, gaining Rs 19/kg in this week. On Thursday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 79,226 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.66%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,715.21 per ounce, hovering near a more than one-month peak hit on Thursday. Gold has gained about 1% so far this week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $2,747.50. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $30.82 per ounce, adding over 1% for the week. Palladium eased 0.1% to $937.25 and platinum shed 0.1% to $931.85. Both were headed for weekly losses. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.43% to 868.78 tonnes on Thursday from 872.52 tonnes on Wednesday.