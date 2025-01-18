ICC Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI announces India’s squad

Mumbai: India has announced 15-player squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. BCCI’s selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has announced the team. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the team vice-captain.

India had won the Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013. India will face Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. On February 23, India and Pakistan are set to face each other in Dubai. On March 2, the India vs New Zealand match will be held in the emirate.

Indian Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammad Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rishabh Pant

Ravindra Jadeja