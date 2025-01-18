International Monetary Fund retains India’s GDP growth forecast for next two fiscal years

New York: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be solid at 6.5 percent for the next two fiscal years 2025-26 or FY26 and 2026-27 or FY27. As per IMF’s World Economic Outlook, India maintain the fastest growth rate among the world’s largest economies.

Meanwhile, Global growth is projected at 3.3 percent both in 2025 and 2026 as per IMF, below the historical average of 3.7 percent. The 2025 forecast remains largely unchanged from the October 2024 World Economic Outlook, with an upward revision for the United States balancing declines in other major economies.

Meanwhile, the World Bank predicted that India will remain fastest-growing large economy for next two fiscal years . The World Bank projects India’s economy to grow by 6.7 per cent in the next fiscal year starting in April. This is slightly higher than in the current fiscal year.

The Word Bank’s Global Economic Prospects released estimated the current fiscal year’s growth rate at 6.5 per cent, down from the 8.2 per cent in the previous period. The World Bank projections for India’s GDP growth hew closely to the United Nations projections released last week — 6.6 per cent for this calendar year and 6.8 per cent for next year.

As per the latest FICCI Economic Outlook Survey, India’s GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected to be 6.4 per cent, a dip from the 7.0 per cent estimated in the previous survey conducted in September 2024.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation too, the economy is seen growing at 6.4 per cent this fiscal. BofA Securities India pegged India’s growth this fiscal at 6.5 per cent, while Acuité Ratings & Research and CareEdge Ratings predicted a GDP growth of 6.4 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively.

Nomura forecast a growth of 6.7 per cent this fiscal, while the Reserve Bank of India lowered the GDP forecast for FY25 to 6.6 per cent.

For the past three financial years, the economy grew 7 per cent. GDP growth came in at 9.7 per cent in FY22, 7 per cent in FY23, and 8.2 in FY24.