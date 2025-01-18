Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Police Deploy 20 Teams; Kareena Records Statement

Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra residence early Thursday during an attempted burglary, leaving him with six stab wounds. The incident unfolded when Khan intervened in a commotion between the intruder and his house staff. The attacker, demanding Rs 1 crore, stabbed the actor with a sharp object before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from the residence and a nearby hotel captured the suspect, initially wearing a blue shirt and backpack, later appearing with altered clothing to avoid detection. He was also reportedly seen near Bandra station, wearing a wristband.

Mumbai Police have intensified efforts to apprehend the suspect, forming 20 teams supported by 10 Crime Branch units. Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the Bandra area and are currently questioning at least two additional suspects. Over 30 statements have been recorded, with one person taken into custody for questioning. A suspect initially detained on Friday morning was later released and then taken back into custody for further interrogation that night.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan provided her statement to Bandra Police regarding the attack on her husband. Officers visited her residence Friday evening to record her testimony. Police continue to probe the case, analyzing evidence and gathering testimonies in their efforts to capture the intruder and ensure justice for the high-profile case.