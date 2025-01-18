Sanjoy Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case

A Kolkata court on Saturday found Sanjay Roy guilty in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The verdict pertains to the tragic death of a 31-year-old doctor, whose body was discovered in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital on August 9, 2024. The trainee doctor was reportedly killed after being sexually assaulted.

Key Points on the RG Kar Case:

Incident Details: The victim, a 31-year-old trainee doctor, was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024. She was reportedly raped before being murdered.

Arrest of the Accused: Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10 after investigators identified him through a Bluetooth earphone discovered near the victim’s body. CCTV footage also showed Roy entering the seminar hall with the device around his neck.

Nationwide Impact: The crime sparked widespread outrage and led to prolonged protests by junior doctors in Kolkata and across India, demanding justice for the victim and improved security in government hospitals.

Trial Details: The trial began on November 12 and concluded on January 9 after examining 50 witnesses. The judgment, delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das, comes 57 days after the trial commenced.

The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures in public institutions.