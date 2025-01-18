South Central Railway announces special trains between various destinations: Full list

Chennai: South Central Railway will operate special trains between various destinations. These trains will operate from mid-January 2025.

Special Trains Schedule and Routes

Train No. 07215, operating from Kakinada Town to Charlapalli, will depart at 17:45 on Saturday, 18th January 2025, and arrive at 06:00 on Sunday, 19th January 2025. This train will halt at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, and Jangaon.

Train No. 07216, running from Narsapur to Charlapalli, will leave at 21:00 on Sunday, 19th January 2025, and reach its destination at 07:00 on Monday, 20th January 2025. Stops include Palakollu, Bhimavaram Junction, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet, and Jangaon.

For the Visakhapatnam–Charlapalli–Visakhapatnam route, Train No. 08509/08510 will depart from Visakhapatnam at 18:20 on Saturday, 18th January 2025, and arrive at Charlapalli at 08:00 on Sunday, 19th January 2025. On its return journey, it will depart Charlapalli at 10:00 and reach Visakhapatnam at 22:00 on the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 08551/08552 will operate on Sunday, 19th January 2025, departing Visakhapatnam at 18:20 and arriving at Charlapalli at 06:30 the following day. Its return trip will commence from Charlapalli at 10:00 and conclude at Visakhapatnam at 22:00 on Monday, 20th January 2025.

Stops for these trains in both directions include Duvvada, Anakapalli, Yelamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda.

Train No. 08549 will leave Visakhapatnam at 19:45 on Saturday, 18th January 2025, and reach Charlapalli at 07:00 on Sunday, 19th January 2025. Its scheduled stops include Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda.

Train No. 08550 will run from Charlapalli to Bhubaneswar, departing at 09:00 on Sunday, 19th January 2025, and arriving at 02:15 on Monday, 20th January 2025. It will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Balugaon, and Khurda Road.

The special trains will consist of a variety of coaches, including AC II Tier, AC III Tier Economy, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches to ensure comfort for all passengers.