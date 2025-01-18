TVS Motors unveils world’s first CNG scooter: Details

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company displayed the Jupiter 125 CNG at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The company also revealed details of the Jupiter 125 CNG. TVS Jupiter CNG 125 could be the first factory-fitted, bi-fuel CNG scooter.

The 124.8-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled bi-fuel engine produces 7.2 horsepower and 9.4 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The top speed is rated at 80.5 kmph.

TVS Jupiter 125 Bi-fuel gets a 2-litre tank for petrol and a 1.4-kg cylinder to fill CNG. The CNG tank is placed under the seat. The fuel filler cap is in the front apron and the CNG nozzle is under the seat. The combined range is CNG and petrol mode is 226 kilometres. The CNG to petrol modes and vice-versa can be performed at the touch of a button, which is positioned on the switch box.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad launches R 1300 GS Adventure in India: Price, Features

The CNG unit combines the goodness of Jupiter’s features with a decent range. The Jupiter 125 CNG gets a metal-maxx body. TVS says it has the largest seat in the 125-cc category.

In terms of features, the Jupiter 125 CNG gets an LED headlight, mobile charging port, all-in-one lock and side stand indicator. It gets a semi-digital instrument console with several key readouts. The engine comes with TVS’s patented eco-thrust fuel-injection and intelligo technology.