121 Farmers End Hunger Strike After Dallewal Receives Medical Aid

A group of 121 farmers ended their indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri protest site on Sunday after farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who had been fasting since November 26, agreed to receive medical aid. Dallewal, 70, had refused aid until he accepted an invitation for talks from the Centre, scheduled for February 14 to address farmers’ demands.

The hunger strike escalated on January 15 when 111 farmers joined Dallewal’s fast, and 10 more from Haryana joined on January 17, bringing the total to 121. The group ended their fast by drinking juice in the presence of law enforcement officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh.

A Central delegation, led by Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Priya Ranjan, met with Dallewal and farmer representatives on Saturday, offering to resume discussions on February 14 in Chandigarh. Following this, Dallewal agreed to medical treatment and received an intravenous drip, though farmer leaders have stated that Dallewal will continue his fast until a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops is provided.