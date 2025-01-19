Maoists Report 18 Casualties, Including Senior Leader, in Bijapur Encounter with Security Forces

Two days after a fierce encounter in Bijapur district, Maoists claimed the deaths of 18 cadres, including Damodar alias Choka Rao, a senior leader from the Telangana State Committee of CPI (Maoist). Damodar, carrying a bounty of ?50 lakh, was identified among the deceased. The banned outfit’s statement, issued by Ganga, secretary of the South Bastar Divisional Committee, also alleged the deaths of five security personnel in the exchange and accused authorities of targeting tribal communities under the guise of anti-Maoist campaigns.

The encounter marked a significant blow to the Maoist movement, particularly along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P called the elimination of Damodar a setback for the group, dismissing allegations of atrocities against villagers. The Maoists reportedly retrieved six bodies from the site, while security forces recovered twelve. During the operation, troops uncovered an underground bunker, a long tunnel, and a stockpile of ammunition, machines, and explosives near the encounter site.

The Maoists have been engaged in a prolonged conflict with the state for nearly four decades, maintaining strongholds in areas like Bastar. Security forces continue their efforts to dismantle the organization, vowing to intensify the campaign to eliminate the outlawed group. The Bijapur operation has underscored the ongoing challenges in combating insurgency in the region.