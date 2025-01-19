Only 3% of Doctors Approved for NMR Registration: RTI

Only 3% of MBBS doctors who applied for the National Medical Register (NMR) have been enrolled, according to an RTI reply. Of the 8,598 applications submitted since the portal’s launch five months ago, only 278 have been approved, while 8,318 remain pending and two have been rejected. With over 13 lakh licensed medical practitioners in India, this low approval rate raises concerns about the system’s efficiency.

RTI activist Dr. KV Babu highlighted the implications of the delays, noting that the cumbersome process—requiring Aadhaar uploads and affidavits for mismatched records—has discouraged many doctors from applying. The Indian Medical Association, representing 4 lakh members, has urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) to simplify the process by automatically approving applications already validated by state medical councils.

The NMR, mandated under Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019, aims to create a comprehensive electronic database of all registered allopathic doctors. Despite its promise to streamline verification and combat fraudulent practices, the system’s slow rollout has hindered its potential impact.