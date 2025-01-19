Saif Attack Case: Accused Slept at Bandra Bus Stop, Cops Find Suspicious Items

A Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, also known as Bijoy Das, was arrested in connection with the January 16 attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. Shehzad allegedly broke into Khan’s 12th-floor apartment through a bathroom window after climbing the building’s duct area using a pipe. Once inside, he was confronted by the actor’s staff and later by Khan himself, leading to an altercation during which the intruder stabbed the actor. Shehzad managed to escape but was later apprehended in Thane. Police recovered tools such as a hammer, screwdriver, and nylon rope from his bag, raising suspicions of prior criminal activities.

Investigations revealed that Shehzad, who had illegally entered India, was living in Mumbai for the past five months and worked in petty jobs, including housekeeping. Following the attack, he fled the scene, slept at a bus stop in Bandra, and later traveled to Worli. The accused learned that his victim was a Bollywood star only after seeing news reports. He has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including robbery with intent to cause harm, house-breaking, and Passport Act violations. Authorities are probing his illegal entry into India and the authenticity of his documents.

During a remand hearing in Bandra court, police raised the possibility of an international conspiracy linked to the attack, an argument accepted by the court. The accused’s defense lawyer claimed he had been living in India for years with proper documentation and that his family also resides in the country. The court extended Shehzad’s custody until January 24 to allow further investigation into his motives, background, and potential connections to broader conspiracies.