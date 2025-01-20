Champions Trophy 2025: Know how to book India vs. Pakistan tickets online

Dubai: Cricket fans across the world are waiting for the match between India and Pakistan. The match between the archrivals is set to take place in the group stage of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. India is placed alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in Group A. The match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

The International Cricket Council has introduced a registration process to ensure fans stay updated on ticket availability. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the Registration Portal: Go to the official ICC ticket registration page for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Enter Your Information: Fill in your details, including:

Full Name

Email Address

Phone Number

Date of Birth

Country of Residence

Preferred Team

Agree to Terms and Conditions: Ensure you accept the terms and conditions to proceed.

Complete the Process: Submit your information. Upon completion, you will receive updates on ticket availability and further purchasing details.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 25,000 fans. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to announce official ticket sales, fans can find ticket options on platforms such as xchangetickets.com. As of January 16, 2025, the ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan match are astonishingly high, ranging from Rs 56,000 to Rs 2,24,000, depending on the category and availability.

India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Check Ticket Rates

– Premium Ticket: Priced at 5,032 AED (approximately Rs 1,18,498), plus booking and handling charges of 1,332 AED (around Rs 31,357).

– Grand Lounge Tickets for Two: Costing 12,240 AED (approximately Rs 2,88,150).

– Platinum Tickets for Two: Priced at 17,680 AED (around Rs 4,16,219), with additional booking and handling charges of 2,340 AED (approximately Rs 55,087). A single ticket in the Platinum enclosure costs 2,24,117.