Commodity Market: Gold price surge again marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in Kerala on Monday, January 20, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 59,600, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7450, higher by Rs 15. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 59,480 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8127.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7451.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10.The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.47%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.7%. The current price of silver in India is 99500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 78,896 per 10 grams, down by Rs 127 or 0.16% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, March silver futures were at Rs 91,620 per kg, rising by Rs 18.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,697.60 per ounce.U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $2,734.90. Price of spot silver fell 0.7% to $30.13 per ounce, palladium eased 0.3% to $944.25 and platinum shed 0.2% to $940.05. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.19% to 879.12 tonnes on Friday from 868.78 tonnes on Thursday.