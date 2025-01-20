IndiGo announces direct flight service to this Gulf country: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier based in the country, IndiGo has announced the introduction of a direct flight service to Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate flights connecting Hyderabad and Madinah. The service will begin from February 20, 2025. The service will operate three times a week.

Madinah holds immense importance for pilgrims undertaking Hajj and Umrah. Madinah is of great spiritual importance, serving as the location of the Prophet’s Mosque, Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, which contains the tomb of Prophet Muhammad. The city is a revered destination for pilgrims performing Hajj and Umrah.

This new route becomes IndiGo’s 38th international destination and its 128th. IndiGo currently operates over 190 daily departures from Hyderabad, linking 65 domestic and 15 international destinations.

Here is the flight schedule:

Flt Num Origin Destination Effective Date Frequency Departure Arrival

6E 0057 Hyderabad Madinah Feb 20, 2025 Monday, Thursday, Saturday 19:35 23:45

6E 0058 Madinah Hyderabad Feb 21, 2025 Tuesday, Friday, Sunday 0:45 8:10