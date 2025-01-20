Know why do some people attract toxic partners

Toxic relationships is a distressing and often an exhausting experience. Living with a toxic partner is not a good experience. A partner is considered toxic when their behaviour consistently harms your emotional, mental, or physical state within. Such things might include manipulation, insults, constant criticisms, excessive jealousy, and a great deal of possessiveness. They might also be dishonest, neglect your needs, and gaslight you- question your own reality.

Here are some of the reasons why some people attract toxic partners

It’s not enough to spot toxicity in others; it’s also crucial to understand why selfish, dishonest or manipulative people might feel drawn to you. Reflecting on this attraction can be enlightening and challenging.

Empathy overload: Your natural empathy might make you an easy target for those who seek to exploit kindness.

Fear of conflict: You might tolerate toxic behavior to avoid confrontations or because you fear being alone.

Low self-esteem: If you don’t value yourself highly, you may not believe you deserve healthy, respectful relationships.

Familiarity: Sometimes, you could replicate relationship dynamics you saw or experienced in childhood, even if they’re unhealthy.

Breaking the cycle of attracting and tolerating toxic people is as much about reinforcing your self-worth as it is about setting firm boundaries. Here are some steps to initiate change.

Respect yourself: Cultivate a strong sense of self-worth. Recognize that you deserve to have others treat you with respect and kindness.

Practice boundary-setting skills: Learn to set and maintain firm boundaries. Be decisive about what behavior you will and won’t tolerate.

Recognize red flags: Pay attention to early signs of toxic behavior and trust your instincts when something feels off.

Form healthy relationships: Seek out and foster relationships with positive, supportive people.

Personal growth: Engage in personal development to understand your vulnerabilities better and strengthen your emotional resilience.