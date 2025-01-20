Large cache of weapons and ammunition seized in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Police in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from the Lunkhongjang Ridges in the New Keithelmanbi police station area, officials said on Monday. The seizure included a 7.62 mm sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols with magazines, two SBBL guns, and two 36 hand grenades.

Additionally, authorities confiscated several rounds of ammunition, along with two stun shells and a tear smoke shell. The discovery comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, with security forces intensifying efforts to curb illegal arms possession and ensure peace.