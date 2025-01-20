Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IRCTC launches tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special itinerary for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. IRCTC announced a tour package named ‘Mahakumbh Yatra with Varanasi, Gangasagar & Puri’. The tour package will commence on 6th February 2025.

Travelers will explore major travel destinations like Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gangasagar, Kolkata and Puri. The journey will be on board the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

Boarding points: Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Sehore, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, and Katni.

Deboarding points: Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Sehore, Shujalpur, Ujjain, Dewas, and Indore.

Package inclusions: Comfortable travel via the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. Sightseeing tours at all listed destinations. Meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) provided throughout the journey. Travelers can book this package through the official IRCTC website or authorized centers.