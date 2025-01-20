Moderate intensity earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindoro, Philippines on Monday. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Also Read: Southern Railway announces changes in train services: List of affected trains

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world. Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.