Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police may reconstruct crime scene with suspects

Mumbai police are expected to recreate the crime scene at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence as part of their investigation into the stabbing incident, an official said. The accused, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man named Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was arrested in Thane on Sunday morning and remanded in police custody for five days. During this period, authorities plan to take him to Khan’s apartment in the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building to reconstruct the sequence of events.

According to police, Shehzad allegedly entered Khan’s home in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft. Investigations reveal that he climbed the building’s staircase up to the seventh or eighth floor, then used a pipe to reach the 12th floor, gaining entry through a bathroom window. The intruder was eventually noticed by the actor’s staff, leading to an altercation that resulted in the knife attack.

The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple stab wounds in the incident and underwent a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Khan lives in the apartment with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, their children, and domestic staff.