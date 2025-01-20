Sharon Raj murder: Greeshma sentenced to death, uncle gets 3 years

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court sentenced Greeshma to death in the Sharon Raj murder case, with her uncle Nirmala Kumaran Nair receiving a three-year jail term for tampering with evidence. The court found Greeshma guilty of poisoning her boyfriend by mixing a toxic pesticide into herbal medicine to eliminate him. Along with murder, she was convicted of abduction and destruction of evidence, while her mother was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The incident took place on October 14, 2022, when Sharon visited Greeshma’s house and consumed the poisoned drink, eventually succumbing to its effects on October 25, 2022. The verdict was based on a 586-page ruling, and the court highlighted that Sharon had trusted Greeshma despite his deteriorating condition and had even recorded a video suspecting the drink.

The prosecution argued that the crime was premeditated, emphasizing Sharon’s prolonged suffering and Greeshma’s lack of remorse. They claimed she initially attempted to poison him but failed, leading her to carefully plan the second attempt through a ‘juice challenge.’ Medical reports indicated that Sharon endured severe pain for 11 days before his death. The prosecution called for the death penalty, stating that Greeshma had destroyed Sharon’s dreams and should not be granted any leniency. The court acknowledged that Greeshma had betrayed Sharon’s trust and dismissed any defense arguments regarding her young age or lack of prior criminal history.

Sharon, a final-year BSc Radiology student, and Greeshma, a literature student, met in college and developed a relationship that lasted over a year. However, complications arose when Greeshma’s family arranged her marriage to another man based on astrological beliefs. The prosecution stated that she, along with her mother and uncle, conspired to kill Sharon to end the relationship. On the day of the incident, Sharon, accompanied by his friend, visited Greeshma’s house, where she served him a pesticide-laced drink, followed by juice to cover the bitter taste. He soon fell ill and was initially treated at a local hospital but later suffered organ failure, leading to his death.

The court commended the Kerala Police for their meticulous investigation, which relied heavily on circumstantial evidence. They found that Greeshma had planned the murder well in advance and had attempted it more than once. Despite Sharon’s deteriorating health and evident suspicions, he continued to trust her until the end. The case serves as a stark warning about betrayal in relationships, with the court stating that the crime’s gravity warranted the harshest punishment. After the trial, Sharon’s family expressed their grief and satisfaction with the verdict, while Greeshma was seen in tears as she faced the court’s decision.