Southern Railway announces changes in train services: List of affected trains

Chennai: Southern Railway announced changes in train services for the month of January 2025. The changes were announced due to a fixed-time corridor block to facilitate essential engineering works over various sections in the Thiruvananthapuram Division. The changes will affect several trains scheduled for January 25, and 26, 2025.

Short-Terminations and Partial Cancellations:

Train No. 22639 – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Superfast Express:

The train, scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 20.55 hrs on January 25, will be short-terminated at Thrissur. As a result, the train will not proceed beyond Thrissur, and services between Thrissur and Alappuzha will be partially cancelled.

Train No. 22640 – Alappuzha – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express:

This train, set to depart from Alappuzha at 15.20 hrs on January 26, will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Ernakulam Jn. Passengers boarding from Alappuzha will need to make alternate arrangements, as the train will now originate from Ernakulam Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 16.35 hrs.

Southern Railway has advised passengers to check for further updates on these service modifications and plan their travel accordingly.