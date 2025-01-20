TikTok resumes US operations as Trump plans to delay ban with executive order

TikTok announced the restoration of its services in the US after President-elect Donald Trump pledged to delay the app’s ban. In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that he would sign an executive order on Monday, granting TikTok more time to secure a non-Chinese buyer before facing a shutdown. He also suggested that the US government or an American company should acquire a significant ownership stake in the app. TikTok had gone offline late Saturday following a federal ban, but Trump’s assurance led the company to resume services, thanking him for his support and commitment to free speech.

Trump’s decision marks a major shift from his earlier stance advocating for TikTok’s ban. The president-elect, who gained substantial engagement on the platform during his 2024 campaign, is now exploring ways to keep it operational under strict data security safeguards. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew expressed appreciation for Trump’s efforts and plans to attend his inauguration. Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz indicated that discussions are underway to ensure data protection without entirely cutting ties with TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Lawmakers remain divided over Trump’s move. Republican leaders insist that TikTok must fully sever ties with China to comply with national security laws, while Democrats argue that more time is needed to facilitate a sale and safeguard content creators’ livelihoods. Amidst the ongoing debate, multiple companies, including investor Kevin O’Leary and AI firm Perplexity, have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok’s US operations. Industry analysts predict intense competition as the app’s future remains uncertain.