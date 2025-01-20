Uttarakhand cabinet clears UCC regulations, rollout soon

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has officially approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) regulations, paving the way for its implementation in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the UCC would be notified within this month, with sources hinting at a possible rollout on January 26, Republic Day. However, no official date has been confirmed yet. In preparation, government departments will conduct a statewide mock drill for the UCC portal, following extensive training of officials responsible for managing it. If implemented as planned, Uttarakhand will be the first Indian state to adopt the UCC since independence.

The Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand will cover various aspects of personal law, including marriage, divorce, maintenance, property rights, adoption, and inheritance. A significant provision of the code is the recognition of live-in relationships, granting equal inheritance rights to children born from such unions. The UCC is designed to provide a uniform legal framework applicable to all citizens, regardless of their religion or community. However, the state has exempted tribal communities from its provisions, acknowledging their distinct cultural practices and legal traditions.

Ajay Mishra, Uttarakhand’s resident commissioner in Delhi and the nodal officer for training, emphasized the efficiency and transparency of the UCC portal. He highlighted that officials are being trained to ensure smooth execution post-implementation and that the fully digital system allows easy access for citizens. The portal features automated processes and drop-down selections to simplify data input and minimize errors. Citizens who face difficulties with documentation can seek assistance at Common Service Centers for guidance.