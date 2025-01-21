66 dead in Turkey ski resort fire, guests jump from windows

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey’s Bolu mountains claimed the lives of 66 people early Tuesday morning. The fire, which broke out on the restaurant floor around 3:30 am, quickly spread through the 12-story hotel, located at the popular Kartalkaya ski resort. With the hotel’s fire detection system reportedly malfunctioning, panic ensued as guests tried to escape. Many resorted to jumping out of windows or using makeshift ropes made from bedsheets to descend from upper floors. At least two victims died after jumping in panic, and 51 people were injured, with one in critical condition.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as smoke filled the building, with firefighters reportedly delayed in their response. Guests on the upper floors were heard screaming, and those who tried to find fire escapes struggled due to the thick smoke. The fire engulfed the upper floors and roof, leaving behind charred wood and shattered glass. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with early reports suggesting that the wooden cladding on the hotel’s exterior may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. The hotel’s difficult location on a cliffside further hindered firefighting efforts.

The fire occurred during Turkey’s school semester break, a busy travel period for the region, and resulted in other hotels in the area being evacuated as a precaution. A separate gas explosion at the Yildiz Mountain Winter Sports Centre in Sivas province also injured four people, highlighting concerns about safety at such resorts. Authorities have appointed six prosecutors to lead the investigation into the fire, as the nation mourns the tragic loss of life.