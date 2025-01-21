Commodity Market: Gold price stays firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 59,600 per 8 gram and Rs 7450 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram and Rs 15 per 1 gram . Gold price is hovering near its all-time high in the state. Rs 59,640 reported on October 31, 2024 is the highest price of gold in the state.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8141.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 140. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7468.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 170. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.43%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.52%. The current price of silver in India is 99500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened higher on Tuesday and were trading at Rs 78,850 per 10 gram, which was up by 0.39% or Rs 306. Silver March futures contracts were trading higher by 0.68% or Rs 622 at Rs 92,064/kg. The prices of gold have surged by Rs 2,400/10 grams in the last one month while silver prices have gained Rs 3,700/kg in the same period.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,707.19 per ounce . U.S. gold futures dipped 0.7% to $2,730. Price of spot silver fell 0.5% to $30.34 per ounce, palladium dropped 1.2% to $933.25 and platinum shed 0.6% to $936.95.