Defence Ministry signs Rs 1560 crore deal with HVF for 47 Tank-72 BLT

The Defence Ministry has signed a contract worth Rs 1,560.52 crore with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) for the procurement of 47 Tank-72 Bridge Laying Tanks (BLT) for the Indian Army. This move is part of India’s efforts to advance its Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and modernize its armoured forces. The contract was signed in New Delhi with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in attendance. HVF, based in Avadhi, is a unit of the Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited.

The Tank-72 BLTs will significantly improve the battlefield mobility and offensive capabilities of the mechanized infantry. These tanks are crucial in facilitating the launch of bridges during both offensive and defensive operations. By enhancing the mobility of tank and armoured vehicle fleets, the BLTs allow for faster crossing of natural or artificial obstacles during military advances. The BLTs are designed to lay two types of bridges: a 20-meter scissors bridge with MLC 60 load classification and a 22-meter scissors bridge with MLC 70 load classification.

This procurement is part of the government’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing under the Make-in-India initiative, with the BLTs being indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured. The tanks come equipped with advanced mechanisms, including a launching mechanism, bridge superstructure, hydraulics, auxiliary systems, and an electronic control system, all of which contribute to their critical role in modern military operations.